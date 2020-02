About Us

CineShader is a real-time 3D shader visualiser. It leverages the Shadertoy.com API to bring thousands of existing shader artworks into a cinematic 3D environment.The whole project was started as an idea of using a web demo to explain what procedural noise is to our clients at Lusion. After sending out the demo to some of our friends, we were encouraged to add the live editor support and we decided to release it to the public.We are not trying to make another Shadertoy but instead hoping to give the Shadertoy users an extension to demonstrate their shaders with a different presentation. Hence, all shaders are still hosted at Shadertoy.com and reverse compatiable in Shadertoy.Lusion is an award winning multidisciplinary production studio. From creative to production, we collaborate with creative agencies and design studios to deliver compelling, real-time experiences, which go far beyond expectations.